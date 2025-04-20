Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Olin by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

