Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $87.57 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.