Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

