Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Polaris worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

