Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after purchasing an additional 767,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after buying an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after acquiring an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLGN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

