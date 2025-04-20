Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of SoundHound AI worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,356.60. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

