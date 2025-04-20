Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,752,000 after acquiring an additional 532,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,536,000.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

