Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

