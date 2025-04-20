Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

EPAC stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

