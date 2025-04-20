Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.44 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Standex International were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $8,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Standex International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $212.66.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

