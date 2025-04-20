Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $53.69.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

