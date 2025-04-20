Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.02 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3,354.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 514.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.