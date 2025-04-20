Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.5 %

WSC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

