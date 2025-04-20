Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

