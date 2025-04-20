Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of LCI Industries worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

NYSE:LCII opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

