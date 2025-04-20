Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,930 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 145.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 142.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $39,816,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 833,988 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

