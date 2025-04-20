Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,078 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of UniFirst worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.33. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

