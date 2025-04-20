Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,345 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,668,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after buying an additional 472,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.49.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
