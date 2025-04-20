Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,946 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $43.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

