Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,110 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Envista worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,052,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Envista Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $15.19 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.