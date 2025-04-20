Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,138 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

