Legal & General Group Plc Sells 249,072 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 249,072 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of IAMGOLD worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

