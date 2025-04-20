Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,808 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,364.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

