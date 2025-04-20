Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,125 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

