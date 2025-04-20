Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,554 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,610,000 after buying an additional 99,241 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

