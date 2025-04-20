Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,505 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

