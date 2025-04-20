Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Park National were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,148,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park National by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Up 0.1 %

PRK opened at $143.82 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $207.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.