Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. This represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

