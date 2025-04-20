Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.72.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
