Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $623,493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Loews by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 229,965 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 217,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $12,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE L opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

