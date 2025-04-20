Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) vs. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logility Supply Chain Solutions -0.54% 5.52% 3.89% Sprout Social -17.24% -40.94% -15.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logility Supply Chain Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sprout Social 1 7 7 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sprout Social has a consensus price target of $32.77, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Logility Supply Chain Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Sprout Social”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logility Supply Chain Solutions $101.87 million 4.73 $11.37 million ($0.01) -1,429.00 Sprout Social $405.91 million 2.79 -$66.43 million ($1.09) -18.02

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprout Social. Logility Supply Chain Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprout Social, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logility Supply Chain Solutions beats Sprout Social on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Software Inc., is based in ATLANTA.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

