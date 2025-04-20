Loop Capital Upgrades Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 840,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $14,596,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,272,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

