LPL Financial LLC Sells 548 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $47.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

