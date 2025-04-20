M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.94) price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MPE opened at GBX 988.81 ($13.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 985.98. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 806 ($10.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130 ($15.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of £641.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.69.

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 37.50 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

