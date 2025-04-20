MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,488,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 952,691 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,175,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 74,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.