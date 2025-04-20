MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

