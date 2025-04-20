Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

