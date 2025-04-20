Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at UBS Group

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.00.

Metro Price Performance

Metro Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$102.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 52 week low of C$69.19 and a 52 week high of C$103.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

