Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $68.80. 20,670,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 23,307,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

