Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $366.89 and last traded at $367.78. 20,940,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 21,277,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 472,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.