MIND Technology (MIND) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $5.02 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.23% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.