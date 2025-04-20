Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Up 2.5 %

Mission Produce Profile

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $724.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

