Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

MUFG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

