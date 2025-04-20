Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
MUFG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
