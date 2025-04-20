Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $58.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 16.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 17.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

