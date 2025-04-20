Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$4.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Montage Gold

Montage Gold stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of Montage Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$282,093.00. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.