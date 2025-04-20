Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDLV opened at $25.69 on Friday. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.48.

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

