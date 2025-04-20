Morgan Stanley Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,779.24. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.