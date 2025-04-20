Morgan Stanley Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $5.50

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 43,248.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

