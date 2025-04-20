Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.