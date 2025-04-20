Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of 309.31 and a beta of 0.99. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,902 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in PetMed Express by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

